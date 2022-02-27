Tioga County COVID Update for February 16, 2022 – February 22, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Feb. 16, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 80 new cases during this time frame and four hospitalizations. There are currently 37 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

Tioga County’s Health Department, in their brief, wrote, “As we approach the two year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that the last two years have had an overwhelming impact on the mental health of so many. The pandemic has had impacts on all aspects of our lives, our physical, social, emotional, and financial wellbeing. With COVID-19 cases decreasing again, we can only hope that everyone is able to start getting back to a healthy and normal life.”

If the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you, the following resources in Tioga County may be able to help.

Tioga County Mental Hygiene provides services and support for individuals of all ages and families include coping with emotional problems, mental illness, marital issues, depression, alcoholism, and substance abuse. You can contact them at (607) 687-4000, or visit tiogacountyny.gov/departments/mental-hygiene/.

The Tioga County Department of Social Services provides financial and social services to eligible County residents through programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Emergency Solutions, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, and Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF). For more information, call (607) 687-8300 or visit tiogacountyny.gov/departments/social-services/.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. provides a variety of services including services for older adults, the WIC Program (Women, Infants, and Children), Transportation, Housing, and so much more. Call (607) 687-4222 or visit tiogaopp.org/ to learn more.

NY Project Hope is an emotional support helpline, provides educational materials and trusted referrals to local provider agencies, all dedicated to helping residents manage and cope with changes brought on by COVID-19. You can call 1-844-863-9314 or visit nyprojecthope.org/.

Additional resources may be found in the Tioga County Resource Guide available at ph.tiogacountyny.gov, or by calling 211.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/, or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.