What’s Happening for the week of February 27, 2022

MONTHLY

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

FEBRUARY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

FEBRUARY 27

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Slime Fun at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 1

Kids Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Make a variety of crafts inspired by the books of Dr. Seuss.

MARCH 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 3

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. This week she will read stories about colors.

MARCH 4

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about colors, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

MARCH 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome.

MARCH 6

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Dr. Seuss Stories at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

VanEtten Senior Citizen Dish to Pass Lunch and Business Meeting, noon, Van Etten VFW, corner of Route 224 and Wyncoop Creek Road, VanEtten. Bring your own table service, a friend, and your ideas. Email to VESeniors@htva.net for more information.

MARCH 11

Shephards Pie with a side, salad and cookie takeout menu at the Owego Elks, 5 to 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. Cost is $12 cash or check. Order by Monday, March 7.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

3 Wise Woodsmen, 1 to 3 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 16

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 19 and 20

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Road Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun! Dress for the weather.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Barnyard Blast at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 26 and 27

Maple Weekend at Sweetrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun! Dress for the weather.

The 52nd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Vol. Fire Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Dealers offering minerals, fossils, gems, lapidary, and jewelry. There will be events for kids, Geode cutting, and special exhibits.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Music and Movement at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 8

Doug’s Fish Fry Benefit for Camp Ahwaga, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS parking lot next t the Kwikfil and Visions FCU, Route 434, Apalachin. You can call ahead at (607) 423-5996 or just stop in at the mobile unit.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 16

“For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal” by Rick Marsi, 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. This program chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.