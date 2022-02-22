Senior Citizens Foundation grant applications now being accepted

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation invites community agencies and non-profit organizations that serve older citizens in Tioga County, New York to apply now for funding for 2022.

The Senior Citizens Foundation has awarded grants annually since 1982 for libraries and food pantries, and for many agency projects and programs that help improve the lives of older citizens.

Visit tcseniorfoundation.com to find out more about the Senior Citizens Foundation, to obtain contact information, and to find out how to apply. Grant applications and supporting documents may be filed electronically at the website, or applications can be printed, filled in, and mailed.

To have an application mailed to your organization, send a request to: TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827; or send an email to seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.

You can also call the Foundation at (607) 687-0229 for more information.