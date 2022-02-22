Virginia Raftis embraced her faith and her Ukrainian Roots

Longtime Owego resident, Virginia Raftis, passed away on Feb. 10. She was 85. Virginia’s husband, Jim Raftis, Sr., and Tioga County Memorial Day Chairman, were married for over 57 years.

Family and caregivers surrounded Virginia during her final hours, and in her right hand at the time of her passing she clutched the rosary that she faithfully prayed every day.

Jim and Virginia first met at the Keystone Inn in Sayre, Pa. and were wed in 1964 at St. Patrick Church in Owego. Fast forward five decades, and they were among several couples married for 50 years or more who regularly attended an annual Anniversary Mass and Sweetheart Luncheon at St. Pat’s on or near Valentine’s Day. The event had brought together as many as 40 couples each year for a morning of prayer and fellowship, and to also celebrate long-lasting love.

Virginia had remarked at the 2017 Sweetheart Luncheon, and in a story published in The Owego Pennysaver, that her marriage to Jim remained strong because of their faith.

That strong faith often filtered within the fabric of their family as well. Jim shared that on Feb. 12 the couple’s grandson, Joshua, and his wife, Kelly, who live in Washington, D.C., remembered Virginia by lighting a candle below the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. There, Joshua recited three prayers that his “Baba,” a fond name that the grandchildren called their grandmother, taught him as a young boy.

Virginia’s unwavering faith was evident, too, by her lifetime devotion to the church. She attended parochial school and weekly mass at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre, Pa. Born at home, and the 11th child of Ukrainian immigrants who came to the U.S. prior to World War I, Virginia was a 1954 graduate of Sayre High School.

Virginia was active at St. Patrick Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society, among other activities. From driving elderly neighbors to Mass or taking them to lunch or grocery shopping, Virginia’s faith was exemplified via her kindness and compassionate heart. One fond memory is when she and Jim took special interest in befriending international priests from Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya who were assigned to the church.

One role Virginia embraced was as Jim’s “trusted co-pilot” for her very community-involved husband. Virginia was often seen by Jim’s side at Tioga County events he participated in, as well as accompanied him to regular gatherings at Becky’s Diner in Waverly, where several ROMEO’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and Sayre High 1954 classmates celebrate birthdays, and maybe even tried to solve world issues.

During the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, the Raftis family found a clever way to celebrate Jim and Virginia’s April birthdays. Virginia, who had been born on Easter Sunday in 1936, was overjoyed that her birthday again fell on Easter Sunday in 2020. Jim’s 88th birthday was the previous day. Via social media, the couple social-distanced from the front porch of their Owego Flats home and also held a Zoom call with family members from near and far.

Another role Virginia embraced was that of grandmother. Her last 30 years, and according to her obituary, were devoted to her six grandchildren. From cheering them on at various sports games and other activities, to joining them for annual beach vacations, Virginia relished time with her family.

Jim Raftis, Sr. shared these remarks, “Virginia was a wonderful wife, a mother of two, and proud to be a grandmother of six. Virginia was the love of my life and I will miss my co-pilot dearly. Thank you all for your prayers for Virginia over the years.”

A funeral service was held on Feb. 17 at St. Patrick’s Church in Owego. Virginia’s Ukrainian heritage was embraced at both the calling hours, and where traditional folk-designed Ukrainian pysanky Easter Eggs were on display, and also at the funeral, where a priest representing the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church in Johnson City participated.

Virginia’s grandchildren, Joshua, Stephanie, Collin, Daniel, Natalie and Rachel remembered their beloved Baba during the Words of Remembrance. The grandchildren shared that they have been comforted by many who had been impacted by their grandmother’s joyful presence and inviting smile. The grandchildren remarked, too, that their Baba made everyone feel loved and accepted, cared deeply for others around her, and treated others as part of the family.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Jim Raftis, Sr., her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James Jr. and Sheryl Raftis, daughter, Theresa Raftis (Scott Brechbuehl), six grandchildren, a sister and two sister-in-laws, along with other extended family members. You can read the full obituary and offer condolences at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.