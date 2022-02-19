VanHall – Plotkin

Richard and Terry VanHall of Owego announce the marriage of their daughter, Catherine, to Ben Plotkin.

In true COVID style, the couple were married Sept. 27, 2020 in Boston, Mass. and held their reception on Sept. 5, 2021 in Ithaca N.Y.

Ben is the son of Sarah and Steven Plotkin. He graduated from Newton North High School and the University of Albany. Ben works at Kappy’s in Boston.

Catherine graduated from Owego Free Academy, the University of Albany, and Lesley University. She teaches at Cambridge Public Schools.

The couple resides in Cambridge, Mass.