Sticker stores feel the heat

On Feb. 11, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at 715 State Route 17C in the Town of Owego, 57 North Main St. in the Village of Nichols, and 376 Broad St. in the Village of Waverly, along with a residential apartment above the Waverly location.

The warrants were issued following a joint investigation between the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation was initiated after many complaints from citizens alleging that there was unlawful activity occurring at those locations.

In a release, the sheriff’s department wrote, “The investigation produced information indicating that each location, doing business as ‘BMillz’, was unlawfully selling marijuana and in possession of cannabis, as well as concentrated cannabis products well in excess of what is allowed by the New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).”

The search warrants at the three business locations yielded cannabis and concentrated cannabis products in excess of what is allowed in New York State as well as large amounts of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

They continued, in the release, “The Nichols location had equipment used in the production of concentrated cannabis as well as products in various stages of production. The search warrant for the apartment above the Waverly location, which was executed by the Tioga County SWAT Team, yielded finished product as well as equipment and chemicals used in the processing of marijuana into concentrated cannabis oil/resin. Most of the concentrated cannabis products were packaged in a manner to mimic products commonly marketed to children.”

The Sheriff’s Department wrote, in their release, that the evidence is still being processed and criminal charges are anticipated.

Currently, BMillz has closed down most locations, except for Waverly and Owego, until they can work out common ground between the citizens and local governments. BMillz has over 70 employees and its owner, Bart Miller Jr., said he has no problem conforming to the law.

Since these businesses have come to the area they have followed all precautions and laws in order to stay in business, according to Miller.

He stated, “There have been no legal complaints about this business.”

Miller continued, “We are just trying to provide jobs and give back to the community; nothing illegal is going on here. We stick to the limits, we ID everyone, we aren’t doing anything wrong; and we pay our taxes just like any other business.”

On March 30, 2021, the New York State Legislature approved the legalization of marijuana. In the following months a gifting option and loophole was discovered and a sticker / merchandise gifting system was then put into place by various businesses throughout New York State, to include those operated by BMillz.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced that letters were sent to businesses across the state suspected of illegally selling cannabis, including the practice of gifting, to stop or risk penalties that could include fines and criminal penalties.

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management was established in 2019 and is charged with the regulation and taxation of the cannabis industry in the State of New York, and following the legalization of recreational cannabis that was signed into law on March 31, 2021.

As stated by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, charges are anticipated.

At the end of 2021, and as required within the legalization process utilized to streamline recreational marijuana, most municipalities had opted out on sale and on-site consumption, to include the Town of Owego and Waverly – areas where BMillz businesses are located.

You can read more about New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management online at https://cannabis.ny.gov.

(Wendy Post contributed to this report)