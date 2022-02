Martin and Tess Maroney, of Anne Arundel, Md., are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Tess Maroney, to John Horvath, Jr.

The future bridegroom is the son of John and Gigi Horvath of Lockwood, N.Y. He attended SUNY Oswego and is employed as a Staff Accountant with Widewaters Group.

The bride attended St. Leo University and is employed as a Human Resources Manager with Chase Design.

The wedding is planned for Oct. 7, 2022.