Mr. and Mrs. John Coulter, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., announce the engagement of their daughter, Angela, to Jacob Aagaard.

The future bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Aagaard of Candor, N.Y. He attended Clarkson University and is employed at Bloom’s Relax Lawnscaping, Inc.

The future bride attended Clarkson University and is employed at New York State’s Department of Transportation.

The wedding is planned for Sept. 24, 2022.