Berkshire Free Library to host ‘Cabin Fever Book and Puzzle Sale’

On Feb. 18, 19 and 20, and again on Feb. 25 and 26, the Berkshire Free Library, located at 11 Jewitt Hill Rd. in Bekshire, will host a “Cabin Fever Book and Puzzle Sale.”

The event will offer puzzles, books, kids’ VHS, free kids’ books, and an appearance by local authors Jerry Marsh, Charles Yaple, Mary Jordan, and others.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19; and from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The event will be held again on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit berkshirefreelibrary.org. You can also visit them online to learn about snow and weather conditions.