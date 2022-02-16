Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 1, 2022, property located at 23 Williams St., Town of Spencer, from Kathleen Grasso to Coury Galloway and Patricia Correla for $185,000.

On Feb. 1, 2022, property located at 53 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from English Brothers Apartments LLC to Travis and Kayla French for $90,425.

On Feb. 1, 2022, property located Eiklor Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Susan Duynstee for $28,500.

On Feb. 2, 2022, property located at 400 Shirley Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Patrick Callahan to Robert Messersmith for $75,000.

On Feb. 2, 2022, property located at 92 Moore St., Village of Waverly, from Lloyd Sampson to Claude Cole for $95,475.

On Feb. 2, 2022, property located 56 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Kate Thompson and Elizabeth Clark, SP Properties DBA to Akram Ali for $87,900.

On Feb. 2, 2022, property located at 5 Franklin Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Joseph and Maureen Quartararo Jr. to RFD Enterprises LLC for $130,000.

On Feb. 4, 2022, property located at 22 Smullen Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Jacqueline Vavra to Bradley and Michelle Williams for $127,600.

On Feb. 7, 2022, property located at 37 Brookside Ave., West, Town of Owego, from First Grantor: 1900 Capital Trust II to Michael and Barbara Roberts for $50,100.

On Feb. 7, 2022, property located at Elmer Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Christopher Shores to Myron Troyer for $399,000.

On Feb. 7, 2022, property located at 68 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Ellen Conti to Colton Buck for $142,000.

On Feb. 7, 2022, property located at 2148 Red Brush Rd., Town of Nichols, from First Grantor: Ella Mae Spencer By Atty. In Fact to David and Linda Slater for $30,000.

On Feb. 7, 2022, property located at 748 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Philip and Antoinette Van Wormer to Dean and Lori Johnson for $215,000.

On Feb. 8, 2022, property located at 325 Marean Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Heidi Cardone to Patrick and Jill McGirr for $129,900.

On Feb. 8, 2022, property located at 289 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Barbara Vosefski By Atty. In Fact to James Carter for $189,900.

On Feb. 8, 2022, property located at 844 St. Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Jennifer Hagquist As Executor to Marianne Couch for $85,000.

On Feb. 8, 2022, property located at 3615 Bailey Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Paul Hartney to Jason Harvey for $22,500.