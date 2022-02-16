Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, Momma here with my baby! If you have been following our drama of being found behind the movie theater and getting caught by Nancy after two and half months of trying, and then relocating to Maddie’s Meadows, we just wanted to give you an update.

According to Nancy we were supposed to get adopted, but that fell through so she decided to keep us because she has so much time and effort invested in saving us. She didn’t know if anyone else would understand us as well as she does.

Let me explain. I watched from the bushes and weeds, or from across the street sometimes as she came over three or more times a day to check the traps she set. I had two babies in the beginning, but she trapped one of them and took her away. She actually did trap me once, but to my surprise she released me.

I found out later that she released me so there would be someone to take care of my other kitten she calls Baby. We kind of got to know each other, her sitting in her car watching and waiting, and Baby and I watching her too. We bonded in a strange sort of way.

We both live here at Maddie’s Meadows now and we have a good life. I am protective of Baby because, after all, I am her Mother. She is shy because she is only 5-months-old. I am thankful that we have a warm place to live and we get fed all the time. Life is a lot easier than in the parking lot behind the movie theater.

Baby would like to add that she thinks that it is a lot nicer here than living behind the movie theater. Both kittens would escape into a little hole underneath the building. She didn’t like living there, or the place behind the church that we would go to.

She was cold and hungry a lot. She is trying to be braver about people. She lets Nancy pet her sometimes. I get along fine with Nancy. I know she saved our lives!

If you would like to donate to Nancy to help us kitties, you could make your checks out to Maddie’s Meadows and send it to P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Thanks!