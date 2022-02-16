A ‘dual’ spotlight

On Thursday, Feb. 10, employees and representatives from M&T Bank in Owego joined with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and its members as they recognized the Front and Lake Street location as the “Spotlight on Business” for February 2022. Special to Thursday’s event, however, was that it served a dual role; it recognized M&T Bank as a community leader, and also honored Leslie Davis, M&T employee and Chamber Board Member that passed away on Dec. 27, 2021.

“What a great way to [highlight] Leslie’s service to the Southern Tier,” said M&T’s Regional President, Peter Newman, adding, “She had a great passion for her job, and brought that passion to everyone that she worked with. You couldn’t go on a business call with Leslie without having fun.”

“Thanks for helping us honor Leslie,” Newman added.

Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO felt that the Spotlight on M&T Bank this month was very appropriate.

“We are celebrating M&T during the month of love,” said Henriques, who continued, “and remembering Leslie.”

We will have more on Leslie in the coming weeks as M&T Bank is working on ways to memorialize her within the community, and keep her memory alive for years to come, so stay tuned.