A ‘dual’ spotlight

A ‘dual’ spotlightOn Feb. 10, a special event was held to recognize the naming of M&T Bank as the “Spotlight on Business” for February 2022 by Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce. What made the event even more special was that it honored Leslie Davis, Chamber Board Member and well-respected member of the Twin Tiers Business Banking team, and who passed on Dec. 27, 2021. Pictured at the Feb. 10 event, from left, are Peter Newman, regional president for M&T Bank; Julanne Moss, M&T Bank; Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber president and CEO; Jason Darling, M&T Bank; and Jackie Watson, vice president for M&T Bank. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post February 16, 2022

On Thursday, Feb. 10, employees and representatives from M&T Bank in Owego joined with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and its members as they recognized the Front and Lake Street location as the “Spotlight on Business” for February 2022. Special to Thursday’s event, however, was that it served a dual role; it recognized M&T Bank as a community leader, and also honored Leslie Davis, M&T employee and Chamber Board Member that passed away on Dec. 27, 2021.

During a special “Spotlight on Business” event held on Feb. 10 at M&T Bank in Owego, Leslie Davis was also honored. In her memory, her peers and associates gathered at the event to offer kind words of remembrance, and to reminisce a bit. Pictured, M&T President Peter Newman addresses guests, describing Leslie’s passion for her community, and for her job. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“What a great way to [highlight] Leslie’s service to the Southern Tier,” said M&T’s Regional President, Peter Newman, adding, “She had a great passion for her job, and brought that passion to everyone that she worked with. You couldn’t go on a business call with Leslie without having fun.” 

“Thanks for helping us honor Leslie,” Newman added.

A special “Spotlight on Business” event held at M&T Bank in Owego on Feb. 10 also honored Leslie Davis, who passed on Dec. 27, 2021. Leslie served as a Board Member at Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, among other community affiliations and connections. Pictured, Sabrina Henriques, Chamber president and CEO, addresses guests and shares words about Leslie’s dedication to the business community and beyond. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO felt that the Spotlight on M&T Bank this month was very appropriate.

“We are celebrating M&T during the month of love,” said Henriques, who continued, “and remembering Leslie.”

We will have more on Leslie in the coming weeks as M&T Bank is working on ways to memorialize her within the community, and keep her memory alive for years to come, so stay tuned.

