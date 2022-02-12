More than 1,400 SUNY Oneonta students Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List 

A total of 1,411 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Named to the list is Emma MacDonald of Apalachin, who is studying to earn a Bachelor of Science in Early Child/Childhood Ed; Searra Allen of Candor, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Dallas Blinkovitch of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Sarah Dutton of Endicott, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry; Joe Ferguson of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Ed: Social Studies; Abigail Pedley of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: English; Adrian Frey of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in History; Morgan Kittle of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics; Tatum Limbert of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; Kate Ludington of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Early Child / Childhood Ed; Camren Rexer of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Ryan Stella of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Kylee Thetga of Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Theatre; Lucas Klossner of Owego, Bachelor of Science in Undeclared Major; Mark Middendorf of Owego, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Ed: Earth Science Earth Science; and Emma Stephenson of Owego, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Ed: Social Studies.

