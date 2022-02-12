The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester – Cole Rivell of Endicott and Mikayla Worzel of Owego.
Rivell, a sophomore, is a graduate of Union Endicott High School; Worzel, a junior majoring in history, is a graduate of Owego Free Academy.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.
Be the first to comment on "Local students named to Hamilton College Fall 2021 Dean’s List"