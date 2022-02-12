Local students named to Hamilton College Fall 2021 Dean’s List

The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester – Cole Rivell of Endicott and Mikayla Worzel of Owego.

Rivell, a sophomore, is a graduate of Union Endicott High School; Worzel, a junior majoring in history, is a graduate of Owego Free Academy.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

