M&T is this month’s ‘Spotlight on Business’; February event to honor Leslie Davis

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that M&T Bank has been Named “Spotlight on Business” for February 2022. A special event planned for Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at M&T’s 195 Front St. Owego location will also honor Leslie Davis, a beloved board member of the Tioga Chamber of Commerce and a well-respected member of the Twin Tiers Business Banking team.

In a press release, Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce wrote, “[Her] smile, energy, and commitment to her clients and communities that she served throughout New York and Pennsylvania were second to none.”

Leslie came to M&T Bank in February of 2007 and worked closely with branch partners in Corning, Towanda, Owego, Northgate Plaza, Vestal Four Corners, and Vestal Parkway.

Henriques continued in her release, “Leslie loved to go above and beyond for all of her business clients and branch partners to ensure that their needs were always met. Leslie was a hard working board member, colleague, and friend. Leslie will be missed by those who were lucky enough to interact with her over the years. The legacy and memories of Leslie will not be soon forgotten by her fellow board members, co-workers, clients, and friends at M&T Bank.”