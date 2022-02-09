Owego Hemp moves to Apalachin

Owego Hemp, a business specializing in high-quality and affordable CBD, is moving from their 928 State Rte. 17C location in Owego, N.Y. to the former Barton’s Market property at 816 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Opening day is slated for Feb. 18.

Barton’s Market, an iconic mom-and-pop neighborhood store, had been operating for 60-plus years. Many neighborhood kids, back-in-the-day, walked or hopped on their bike and rode to the store, a memory for a lifetime. For a number of years the Barton family also operated an ice cream shop next door to the store.

The propane side of the Barton’s Market business will remain as Owego Hemp’s co-owners Christine Horton and Randy O’Connor add to their identity the name Huey’s Home Grown & Propane. As for the name Huey, it’s a nickname that friends and family have called Randy for years.

Christine and Randy had been leasing the Route 17C building in Owego, and when first considering a move to Apalachin it took some careful thought. To help with the decision-making process they reached out to their customer base and were pleased to learn that a majority of customers supported the move.

Christine and Randy shared, too, that the Barton’s had been seeking out another family-owned business to move in. They will operate their business out of the storefront and currently have renters living in the home.

It was 2017 when Christine and Randy’s daughter traveled to Oregon and California where she learned about the benefits of holistic health while working on a hemp farm. In turn, their daughter’s experiences inspired Christine and Randy to try CBD products themselves and then research its benefits further.

From there they began a small start-up out of their Owego home, primarily selling to friends and family, and later began creating their own CBD products. Word-of-mouth helped the business grow.

Fast-forward to today and Owego Hemp carries over 30 CBD products, including many selections from trusted manufacturers.

Christine and Randy remarked that their “people-over-profit” philosophy and building customer relationships is a key to their success to date. And, similar to the hometown feel that Barton’s Market had exuded for decades, they want to keep that connection, too.

Christine remarked, “All the people we have met are like family to us now,” and Randy added, “It’s been a satisfying experience since we started as a little porch store.”

Owego Hemp works one-on-one with their customers to help them make decisions based on individual needs. Christine and Randy remarked, too, that local medical establishments have referred patients to them.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, are natural compounds found within industrial hemp and cannabis plants. Cannabidiol is one of over 100 different cannabinoids. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound, and Owego Hemp Brand CBD products contain between 0 and <.3 percent THC. Owego Hemp offers a Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, which, they said, lends to providing the widest range of cannabinoids from the hemp plant, along with essential minerals, vitamins, and more.

CBD products sold by Owego Hemp include those to relieve anxiety and pain and promote better sleep, among many others, and come in various forms such as tinctures, topicals, edibles, teas and capsules. CBD products are available for pets, too, and Owego Hemp works on keeping up with product trends.

Going forward, the Owego Hemp owners will focus on helping customers interested in the agricultural and cultivation side of the business, but at this time have opted to not get involved with dispensary sales, once legalized, and will instead sell seeds and materials, and offer advice for anything to do with growing. The goal is to do a slow rollout and be ready for next year’s planting season.

Owego Hemp will continue free delivery service within a specific radius, ship via their website, and provide discounts to qualifying customers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit them on the web at owegohemp.com, find them on Facebook, or call (607) 258-0193.