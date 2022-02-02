Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Alexis J. Triplett, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:36 a.m. for Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Needles, a Class A Misdemeanor.
These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident. Triplett was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on Feb. 22, 2022.
Makayla M. Fuller, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:33 p.m. for two counts of Harassment 2nd a violation.
This charge resulted from an investigation regarding a domestic incident in the Town of Owego. Fuller was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on Feb. 8, 2022.
