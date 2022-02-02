Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Alexis J. Triplett, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:36 a.m. for Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Needles, a Class A Misdemeanor.

These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident. Triplett was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on Feb. 22, 2022.

~

Makayla M. Fuller, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:33 p.m. for two counts of Harassment 2nd a violation.

This charge resulted from an investigation regarding a domestic incident in the Town of Owego. Fuller was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on Feb. 8, 2022.