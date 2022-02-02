Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 21, 2022, property located at 1076 Dr. Knapp Rd. N., Town of Newark Valley, from Meagan Rogers to Jennifer Mason for $191,000.

On Jan. 21, 2022, property located at 5180 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Randall Mallery to JBAPC Property LLC for $115,000.

On Jan. 24, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Carl Brink to David Russell for $10,000.

On Jan. 24, 2022, property located at 945 St. Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Donald and Amy Ingham to Kenneth and Griffin Jacobsen for $180,000.

On Jan. 24, 2022, property located at 12810 Ste. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Joas and Barbara Speicher to Dave and Karen Grodsky for $229,900.

On Jan. 25, 2022, property located at 93 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Joseph Breitwieser to Mark Lepkowski for $17,000.

On Jan. 25, 2022, property located at 861 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Robert Draper to Christopher and Sallie Uettwiller for $45,000.

On Jan 25, 2022, property located at 313 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from David and Lisa Russell to Mason Carrican and Taylor Trask for $135,000.

On Jan. 26, 2022, property located at 23 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Robert and Wendy Oppenheim to Danie and Deborah Lloyd-Priest for $390,000.