Readers’ Column for the week of January 30, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I would like to see a few gated Senior citizen apartments or housing units around Tioga County for the middle class baby boomers. There is a lot of property on 434 available.

~

The WORST place NOT to be wearing a mask is at your house of worship. Seriously, how is this showing care for your fellow man? You might be sitting near someone who has recently completed cancer treatment and is at a higher risk for COVID, yet you do not wear a mask. They do, and they are protecting themselves and you. Come on, do the RIGHT thing and wear a mask over your mouth and nose, especially when at church. You can be so much better!

~

The Town of Owego Highway department uses FCC licensed radios to communicate information during highway maintenance. The Supervisor needs to instruct his workers on the proper use of this equipment. They have been known to play music, curse, and engage in idle chit chat. This is against FCC regulations and the license to operate could be in danger. The frequency they are assigned is available for the public to monitor, and surely minors are listening.

~

So another clueless person with no knowledge of the difficulty of salting icy hilly roads has demonstrated it by writing a rant in this column.

~

Did you all read the article in The Owego Pennysaver about the illegal alien caught with over 20 stolen credit cards he was using to steal diesel fuel from our local businesses? He was released on his own recognizance because of the New York State “NO CASH BAIL” reform laws. Why do all these so-called reform laws always favor the criminals over the victims?

~

A big thank you to the person who delivers my Pennysaver on Sundays on McMaster Street in all kinds of weather. Thank you!

~

This is a message for Tioga County. Mud.

~

I’ve got to know, how come the water that we are buying now, spring water in the 32 ounce pack, is blue and so is the bottle? I thought plastic was bad enough, but it was great water, so why add the dye? I’ve got to know. I never said I was smart, but I’ve got to know.

~

The Village of Owego has an ordinance that the sidewalks should be shoveled 24 hours after a snowstorm. Why aren’t they enforcing that? It is already Thursday and there are still sidewalks that have not been shoveled after Sunday night’s snow.

~

This is a big thank you and you are appreciated! Truck drivers, oil delivery men, postal men and women, everyone that drives the big trucks and gets everything we need to the stores. You are appreciated, and thank you so much!

~

I hope you do get the grocery store you wish for in Candor, but at the same time, will someone please put one in the south Waverly / Sayre section of the valley? We people in this area need to eat too.

~

Why don’t stores go back to the ration coupons, the ration stamp system that was implemented during both world wars until this supply and distribution situation is settled?

~

Maximizing insulation in your house not only keeps it warm in the winter but it also keeps it cool in the summertime. Maximizing insulation saves money.

~

I don’t understand why all the talk shows have to have an alcohol drink in front of them for their show.

~

To The Owego Pennysaver recipients from Halstead to Prospect, all the way across on East Avenue, sorry for the delay these last couple weekends. The temperature is too cold and when you are in your 70’s you can’t move as fast as you could in your 30’s. Thank you for your patronage and we will see if we can do better if the weather gets warmer.

~

Who out there is old enough to remember, when you got a gallon of milk at the store it was actually a gallon and not 5 percent less? Now everything is lighter, except the prices are the same but not much there. That’s deflation. Check that out.

~

“In an age that wants to define us by accomplishment and productivity, it is radically healing to remember we are human beings not human doings”. — Copper Beech Institute

National Political Viewpoints

Did you know that before Biden became president there were never any illegal aliens here, no one ever attempted to cross any of our borders illegally in any manner, and our country was drug free? If you somehow believe that to be true I’d recommend looking up historical data.

~

Please be sure to register to vote, and then vote in the 2022 election! If more of us do not stand up to Trump and his minions, our country will no longer be a democracy, it will be an autocracy. After their attempt to overthrow our electoral count and peaceful transfer of the office of the president in January 2021, they will try again. What do you call an unsuccessful coup attempt? Practice. (Please note that democracy and Democratic Party are not the same.)

~

The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming, that’s if you believe everything the Federal government and news media tell you. Whatever it takes to convince the public that the U.S. has to defend Ukraine from the imaginary invasion by Russia. Russian troops are near the Ukraine border, inside their own country to defend against an invasion by Ukraine and NATO. The panic and tension is being escalated by the U.S. to justify sending weapons and military advisors to a corrupt country that has done nothing but provoke conflict with Russia because they will lose transit fees if Nord Stream 2 is ever opened, it’s all about greed. U.S. tax dollars should be spent in the U.S., fixing the domestic issues that are neglected so the funds can be spent defending the world and maintaining world dominance at the expense of our citizens.

~

In response to the comment that cited an article by a Canadian Professor, stating they thought the U.S. would be a dictatorship by 2030; as the caller admits the article they came across is “recent”, which means the professor is basing his theory on our current state of affairs. Every day, for a year, many have suffered assaults on our constitutional rights (freedom of speech, religion, etc.); the number of examples are too many to list. Laws protecting citizens are being overturned and negated, often by a single unelected person. We are being told what to do at every turn; the “rules” are contradictory; differing from state to state; even town-to-town; day-to-day. There’s plenty of silly overreach that’s non-COVID related; the latest example, currently we have a couple of State Senators who object to clothing; polyester is petroleum based, cotton is grown using pesticides. I don’t know what material they propose we use to make clothing; certainly not animal based (wool, fur, leather, silk) – cruelty to animals; plus animals have to eat and drink and are flatulent. You can bet whatever they do find acceptable is also unaffordable for the masses. But a lot of us are going to freeze to death anyway, because there isn’t enough solar power in the world to keep even a fraction of us warm and run electric power plants. That, my friend, is what the Canadian professor sees, and it is here and now.

~

It is no secret that the Biden regime has been air lifting illegal aliens to secret strategic voting areas of the United States. Now get this, the TSA is now allowing the same illegal aliens to use their own arrest warrants as valid identification to board these clandestine flights; and so the Biden idiocy continues.

~

Biden doesn’t have anything to worry about gas prices going up. He rides around in a limousine, which the gas is paid by us taxpayers.

~

Newsflash! Biden’s first real news conference in one year took place on Jan. 19. Even the usual fake news players tried to ask him serious questions. Biden was chaotic, disturbing, and a total disaster. Maybe Biden should pardon the citizens from Jan. 6 who were railroaded into solitary confinement and unconstitutionally held without charges for a minor incursion in the White House.

~

I don’t think this Biden administration can do anything right. Everyone was so fearful President Trump would get us into a war. Are you watching what’s going on in Eastern Europe? We’ve got a big mess on our hands now thanks to all the Joe Biden voters.

~

Is anyone else watching his or her 401-retirement plan and money go down the drain? Under President Trump they were growing in leaps and bounds. Under the Biden administration we are losing money every day, and then he goes on TV and says he overpromised? This whole administration has been such a failure. Hopefully the 2022 midterms will change everything and go republican.

~

Everybody said Biden botched the Afghanistan pullout. How many Americans have been killed in Afghanistan since we pulled out of Afghanistan? Zero. How many Americans were killed in Afghanistan in the last year when Trump was in power? I’ll bet you the numbers were pretty high. How many people out there would like to see family members killed in Afghanistan just so we could save face, supposedly. Think hard about it, because once you are dead you’re dead.

~

Jeanine Ferris Pirro left her Sunday show. Hurray! There is a God! All she did was disrespect, mock, degrade, and make fun of people; and she laughed all the while. It wasn’t even humane in my opinion. I don’t know who is worse, her or Rush Limbaugh.

~

Newsflash! Biden is sending 5,000 U.S. troops to Baltic countries to counter Russian aggression on the Ukraine border. Perhaps Biden should also send U.S. troops to the Mexican border to stop an illegal alien invasion of 250,000 people per month and tons of Chinese supplied fentanyl, which is killing thousands of Americans. Troops should also be sent to democrat-controlled cities where more Americans are dying every day because of violent criminals not being prosecuted by democratic district attorneys.

~

So, I just heard that the first round of the free home COVID test kits are being distributed in the great U.S. of A. Sorry to say that Joe has ordered these test kits that are branded with “made in China” on the label. So, at one dollar apiece, 500 million kits would be at least $500 million American tax dollars gone to China!