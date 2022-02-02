Governor Hochul signs legislation to allow voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 Pandemic through 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to allow voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022. This legislation continues to allow New Yorkers to request an absentee ballot during the pandemic where there is a risk of contracting or spreading disease that may cause illness to the voter or other members of the public. This legislation first became law in July of 2020, and expired Dec. 31, 2021.

“No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety,” Governor Hochul stated, adding, “This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers’ access to the ballot.”

Absentee ballot applications for the Feb. 15 special elections in the 60th and 72nd assembly districts are open through Jan. 31 by mail, until Feb. 14 in-person, and can be submitted by mail or in-person until Feb. 15.

More information on absentee voting and how to apply for an absentee ballot is available at www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.