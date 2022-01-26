Celebrating 30 years in Owego!

Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant, located at 25 Lake St. in Owego, N.Y. is celebrating their 30th anniversary in January.

Well-known in the community as simply “Original’s,” the beloved restaurant has been a favorite for generations. Offering a wide array of foods and specializing in Italian cuisine, Original’s renowned pizza and chicken wings, traditional Italian fare and famous homemade sauces and out-of-this-world bread have been a consistent hit in the area for decades and a go-to for visitors.

Co-owners Mike and Rob Yammine remarked that it never gets old when they hear “I had to get Original’s” from people who have moved away and then come back home to visit. The brothers said it is a great feeling to hear those sentiments.

The addition of Owego Original’s Bar and Lounge at 23 Lake St. complements the “original Original’s,” and created an appealing atmosphere that draws in many for events, live music, and classic and new menu items. From steak and seafood to a full service bar that serves up hand-crafted cocktails and other signature drinks, the bar and lounge has evolved into one of Owego’s popular destinations.

Looking back, Bradley Crews, Owego Original’s Bar and Lounge booking and bar manager, explained, “It was a slow evolution,” and shared that the very first “First Friday” event was a stepping stone. Today, the focus is to bring in the area’s most talented performers, and enthusiastic audiences have shown they look forward to the entertainment each Friday.

Crews added that the bar and lounge emanates a distinct charm and atmosphere that customers enjoy, too, and today those who frequent the establishment are often traveling from afar, which is a win-win for both Original’s and Owego.

The entire Yammine family has been in food service for decades, so running a restaurant comes second nature.

When original owners Mike Yammine and Ed Kazan, a cousin, first assumed ownership of the restaurant, it was located at 13 Lake St., now home to the Owego Kitchen. They then moved years later to 25 Lake St. At the time Sincerely Yours, a card and gift shop, was their neighbor, and the future home to the bar and lounge.

Those early days, Mike said, featured Ed and himself cooking, taking orders, prepping and, “Doing it all.”

Back in those early days, Mike explained, a handful of employees were on board, including some family. Today, upwards of 40 people at any given time keep Original’s hopping. After Ed left the business, younger brother Rob Yammine, a U.S. Marine veteran and 1995 Owego Free Academy graduate, joined as co-owner in 2011.

Mike explained that the original Original’s space was not restaurant ready, so it required a full kitchen install. The property provided much needed space, though, and from the previous businesses, a realtor, and a travel agency, they were able to repurpose some items; but overall a majority of the work was brand new.

Later, a walkway was created to the building next door that featured a banquet room, and eventually a section of wall was cut through to where the bar and lounge is located today.

In 2014 the bar received a major facelift with fresh paint, a refurbished ceiling and extra bar seating, high-top tables and booths, as well as other general improvements. The original restaurant also saw fresh paint and updates.

As the brothers experienced an increase in business, in 2019 they added a new pizza kitchen to boost pizza and wings output.

From take-out, dine in, daily specials, catering and booking private events, what’s next for Original’s? Coming soon will be the launch of on-line ordering, where customers can pull up the Original’s menu from their website and order ahead! Stay tuned for the live date.

In celebration of their anniversary, plan a visit on or before Jan. 31 and enter to win one of 30 prize giveaways such as free pizza, dinners, desserts, and gift certificates. Guests that are age 18 and older can fill out a form at Original’s; winners will be notified on Feb. 1.

Also, when you grab a table and order from Jan. 24-31, enjoy a piece of anniversary cake!

Near and dear to Rob’s heart, Original’s is proud to offer a ten percent discount to past and present members of the Armed Forces, police, and fire departments.

For information about Original’s, visit their website, owegooriginals.com, or find them on Facebook at Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant or Owego Originals Bar and Lounge. You can also call (607) 687-9510.

Looking ahead, on stage on Friday, Jan. 28 is Bradford Allen. The Valentine’s season will feature “28 Days of Valentine’s” at Owego Original’s Bar & Lounge, with special features each day.

Both Mike and Rob shared that Original’s remains connected to the community in many ways, and that they value their customers and employees. From employing people in their first jobs and celebrating long-term employees, to watching kids grow up, and then those kids having kids and bringing their children back to the restaurant, the brothers remarked that it’s been a great 30 years, and they plan on another 30!