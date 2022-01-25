Students named to fall 2021 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose

The College of Saint Rose has awarded dean’s list honors to students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the fall 2021 semester.

Awarded were Makenna Williams of Endicott, N.Y., who is majoring in Communications; Andre Guccia of Endicott, N.Y., who is majoring in Business Administration; Jennah Kareem of Candor, N.Y., who is majoring in Early Childhood and Childhood Education: B-6; Samantha Havel of Endicott, N.Y., who is majoring in Mathematics; and Allyson Hobarth of Endicott, N.Y., who is majoring in Forensic Psychology.

To learn more about the College of Saint Rose, visit www.strose.edu.