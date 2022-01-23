Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 10, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2022 there were 45 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Douglas E Humphrey, age 34 of Waverly, N.Y. was arrested for a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court. Humphrey was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Briana B Walker, age 26 of Rochester, N.Y. was arrested for a Arrest Warrant issued by Johnson City Court. Walker was turned over to Johnson City custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Darryl L Brown, age 28 of Rochester, N.Y. was arrested for a Arrest Warrant issued by City of Binghamton Court. Brown was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.



Warren T Adams, age 31 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following a complaint of a Trespassing on Paige Street. Adams was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.