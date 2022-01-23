Letter: Are you better off now than you were one year ago?

Dear Editor,

Are you better off now than you were one year ago? This infamous question was unsurprisingly asked 30 years earlier, as history often repeats itself. More alarming is how fair it is to ask this question only one year into a new administration.

High inflation, disrupted supply chains, unchecked illegal immigration, escalating crime, race politics, illegal mandates, stonewalled legislation, political gaffes, weak foreign policy bullied by China, North Korea and Russia, and COVID more rampant than ever before.

Left, right, Democrat, Republican, these are issues that affect us all. Stop allowing the fringe voices to hijack reason. Educate rather than demonize differences.

Remember, it’s our neighbors that have made America the bastion of freedom. It’s our neighbors that will continue to solve these problems. And until our elected officials listen to us, it’s our responsibility to carry America’s torch led by common sense.

Are you better off now than you were one year ago?

Sincerely,

Nicolas Bonfardice

Owego, N.Y.