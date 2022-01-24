Family Fun Day set for February 5 at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

Family Fun Day will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 5, and will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables.

You do not need to be a member of the Center to participate. The cost is $10 per family. Registration in advance is required and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon Do, dance, and more.

To register or for more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.