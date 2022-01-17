Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

John J. Lounsberry, age 43 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:21 a.m. for Driving with .08% or More Blood Alcohol Content (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), and Vehicle and Traffic law violations.

Lounsberry was issued appearance tickets to appear before Justice Myers on Feb. 1, 2022.

Donald J. Griffith, age 31 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested on Jan 8, 1011 at 6:14 p.m. for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd with intent to sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Scales, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia – Packaging.

These charges resulted from a vehicle stop. Griffith was arraigned before Justice Anderson of CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Tioga Court in front of Justice Bogart on Jan. 12, 2022.

Jenifer M. Handsom, age 35 of Ithaca, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. for Driving While Ability Impaired with Drugs – misdemeanor, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

Handsom was issued appearance tickets to appear before Justice Townsend on Feb. 7, 2022.

James Ayres, age 47 of the Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment 2nd – physical contact.

These charges resulted from a Domestic Incident. Ayres was arraigned before Justice Boland of the Village of Owego Court and was released on his own recognizance. Ayres is scheduled to appear in the Town of Tioga Court in front of Justice Bogart on Jan. 12, 2022.