Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Christy and I showed up on someone’s porch. I’m not sure why I am homeless, but I need a new home. I don’t really understand it because I am a good kitty.

I like people and would very much like to live in some nice family’s house, and to be loved by somebody. The person that rescued me from the outside took me to the vets and got me fixed and I had my shots. I think I am a pretty kitty because I take good care of myself and I have very soft fur for petting.

I will be a good pet for you if you would just give me a chance. If you don’t want to keep me forever, though, please don’t call because I don’t want to be homeless again if you don’t like me. I don’t like living outside, especially when it’s cold.

If you do want a forever friend, I’m your girl because I am a good kitty. I am about one year old, so we can spend a lot of years together.

If you are interested in adopting me, you can call Melita at (607) 206-2089 and tell her you are interested in the kitty named Christy. I am staying at her house until I find a new home.

If you want to help her with the vet expenses she would really appreciate it. You can make arrangements with her for a possible donation. Thank you for helping me to find a new home.