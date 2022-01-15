Photo: Lisle, N.Y. resident fires machine gun during service with Navy Squadron

Pictured, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Darron Perry, from Lisle, N.Y., fires a .50 cal. Machine gun during a crew-serve weapon familiarization on the fantail of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65).

Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.