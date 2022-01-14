Martha Sauerbrey reelected Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman for 2022 

The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2022 on Jan. 3. Legislative members elected Martha Sauerbrey as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature for 2022.

Sauerbrey has the responsibility of running the day-to-day business of the county as the Chief Elected Official. Legislator Ed Hollenbeck was elected Deputy Chair, and Dale Weston 2nd Deputy Chair.

Legislator Sauerbrey was elected to the Tioga County Legislature in 2005 and this year marks her ninth consecutive year as the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey commented, “I am deeply honored to be elected as the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature and I look forward to moving us through this pandemic and re-directing our focus towards the future. In 2022 I welcome the opportunity to work with our three newly elected Legislators.

The Tioga County Legislature also welcomed and swore-in three new Legislative members; Legislator W. Jake Brown, District 4; Legislator Ron Ciotoli, District 1; and Legislator Roberts, District 3.