Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements

A baby boy, Braxton Marton, born Dec. 2, 2021 to Natasha and Zachary Pierce of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Connor Leroy, born Dec. 4, 2021 to Megan Abrams of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Holton Michael, born on Dec. 5, 2021 to Rachel and Christopher Sysock of Mildred, Pa.

A baby girl, Nadalie Noelle, born on Dec. 7, 2021 to Corrina Kinner-Sluyter and Shon Sluyter of Montrose, Pa.

A baby girl, Sadie Lynn, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Kelsi Carter and Dalton Freeman of Sayre, Pa.

A baby girl, Brooklyn Annmarie, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Tara Potter and Dillion Benjamin of Towanda, Pa.

A baby girl, Kodi Luna-Morningstar, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Jamie Reynolds and Tobert Watkins of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Kyce, born on Dec. 9, 2021 to Kelsey and Michael Crawford of Gillett, Pa.

A baby girl, Oakley Rayn, born on Dec. 10, 2021 to Jacqueline Cole of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Arthur James Michael, born on Dec. 12, 2021 to Brianna Kohler and Austin Nixon of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Jack Arthur, born on Dec. 14, 2021 to Alyssa and John Engelbert of Nichols, N.Y.

A baby boy, Collin Hunter, born on Dec. 15, 2021 to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, N.Y.

A baby boy, Jefferson Jay, born on Dec. 15, 2021 to Alexa Allen and Jurell Holbrook of Lockwood, N.Y.

A baby boy, Cudi Obadiah, born on Dec. 16, 2021 to Asia Nero and Cody VanDyke of Gillett, Pa.

A baby boy, Nathan Paul, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Briana Andrews of Elmira, N.Y.

A baby girl, Esmeralda, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Vanessa Juarez and Jacques Gates of Athens, Pa.

A baby girl, Malia Jane, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Cassandra and Jarvis Segur of Roaring Branch, Pa.

A baby boy, Michael Robert-Calvin, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Stephanie Green and Joshua Clymer of Barton, N.Y.

A baby boy, Miles Scot, born on Dec. 18, 2021 to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Benjamin Bradley, born on Dec. 20, 21 to Mary Young of Sayre, Pa.

A baby girl, Hazel Rosemary, born on Dec. 21, 2021 to Justine and Matthew Rightmire of Ulster, Pa.

A baby girl, ZoRayah Jaide, born on Dec. 22, 2021 to Hailey and Zachary Comstock of Barton, N.Y.

A baby girl, Eleanor Lucille, born on Dec. 23, 2021 to Alicia and Brian Gallagher of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Ezekiel, born on Dec. 23, 3032 to Deena Jacob and Joyson Poulose of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Rhett, born on Dec. 24, 2021 to Lacrisha Bills and Roy Richardson of Canton, Pa.

A baby boy, Oliver, born on Dec. 24, 2021 to Elizabeth and Sebastian Klein of Montrose, Pa.