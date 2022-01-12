Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements

Posted By: psadvert January 12, 2022

A baby boy, Braxton Marton, born Dec. 2, 2021 to Natasha and Zachary Pierce of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Connor Leroy, born Dec. 4, 2021 to Megan Abrams of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Holton Michael, born on Dec. 5, 2021 to Rachel and Christopher Sysock of Mildred, Pa.

A baby girl, Nadalie Noelle, born on Dec. 7, 2021 to Corrina Kinner-Sluyter and Shon Sluyter of Montrose, Pa.

A baby girl, Sadie Lynn, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Kelsi Carter and Dalton Freeman of Sayre, Pa.

A baby girl, Brooklyn Annmarie, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Tara Potter and Dillion Benjamin of Towanda, Pa.

A baby girl, Kodi Luna-Morningstar, born on Dec. 8, 2021 to Jamie Reynolds and Tobert Watkins of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Kyce, born on Dec. 9, 2021 to Kelsey and Michael Crawford of Gillett, Pa.

A baby girl, Oakley Rayn, born on Dec. 10, 2021 to Jacqueline Cole of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Arthur James Michael, born on Dec. 12, 2021 to Brianna Kohler and Austin Nixon of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Jack Arthur, born on Dec. 14, 2021 to Alyssa and John Engelbert of Nichols, N.Y.

A baby boy, Collin Hunter, born on Dec. 15, 2021 to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, N.Y.

A baby boy, Jefferson Jay, born on Dec. 15, 2021 to Alexa Allen and Jurell Holbrook of Lockwood, N.Y.

A baby boy, Cudi Obadiah, born on Dec. 16, 2021 to Asia Nero and Cody VanDyke of Gillett, Pa.

A baby boy, Nathan Paul, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Briana Andrews of Elmira, N.Y.

A baby girl, Esmeralda, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Vanessa Juarez and Jacques Gates of Athens, Pa.

A baby girl, Malia Jane, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Cassandra and Jarvis Segur of Roaring Branch, Pa.

A baby boy, Michael Robert-Calvin, born on Dec. 17, 2021 to Stephanie Green and Joshua Clymer of Barton, N.Y.

A baby boy, Miles Scot, born on Dec. 18, 2021 to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Benjamin Bradley, born on Dec. 20, 21 to Mary Young of Sayre, Pa.

A baby girl, Hazel Rosemary, born on Dec. 21, 2021 to Justine and Matthew Rightmire of Ulster, Pa.

A baby girl, ZoRayah Jaide, born on Dec. 22, 2021 to Hailey and Zachary Comstock of Barton, N.Y.

A baby girl, Eleanor Lucille, born on Dec. 23, 2021 to Alicia and Brian Gallagher of Athens, Pa.

A baby boy, Ezekiel, born on Dec. 23, 3032 to Deena Jacob and Joyson Poulose of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Rhett, born on Dec. 24, 2021 to Lacrisha Bills and Roy Richardson of Canton, Pa.

A baby boy, Oliver, born on Dec. 24, 2021 to Elizabeth and Sebastian Klein of Montrose, Pa.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*