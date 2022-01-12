Marina Jiao Named to University of Vermont Dean’s List

Marina Jiao, of Apalachin, N.Y., has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. Jiao is studying in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

