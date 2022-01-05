Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 14, 2021, property located at 350 Barden Rd., Town of Candor, from Cheryl Gunther to Zachary Riegal for $139,000.

On Dec. 14, 2021, property located at 8 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Cory amd Erin Kemak to Sumon Syed for $225,000.

On Dec. 14, 2021, property located at 49 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from Timothy Page and George Brown to Joanne Abram for $140,000.

On Dec. 14, 2021, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Richard Fiacco to Mennot Susanna Zook for $80,000.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at 2597 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Robert, Gloria, and James LaPlante to Andrew Buffum and Rachel Colby for $175,000.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at 5538 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Suzanne Stephenson to Isaac George for $170,000.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at Strong Road, Town of Owego, from Barbara Murray By Atty. in Fact and James Murray As Atty. in Fact to Mary Desantis for $7,500.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at 24 Liberty St., Village of Waverly, from Kimberly Short to Joe Claudio for $110,000.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at 9 Church St., Town of Candor, from Howard Scharf By Atty. in Fact and Robert Scharf As Atty. in Fact to Kylie Wheeler for $89,900.

On Dec. 16, 2021, property located at 1010 Route 79, Town of Richford, from Annette Holcomb and Annette Thayer to Merie Kunze for $35,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 18 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Jeremy Simoens to Todd and Danielle Sutton for $153,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at Strong Road N/S, Village of Owego, from Frank, John, Marianne and Thomas Rizzuto to Tioga County Industrial Development Agency for $79,200.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 637 State Route 17C, Town of Barton, from Pine Ridge MHP LLC to North West Mobile Home Portfolio LL for $1,150,327.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at West Hill School Rd., Town of Richford, from Megan Pulver, Chadwyck Nordlander and Romana Blissard to Robert and Eleanor McCloskey for $17,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 36 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Valley Creamery Inc. to Mona Reagan for $32,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 368 State Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Douglas Bros. Sand and Gravel to Levi Stanley and William Stanley LLC for $200,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 348 Michigan Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Mark Lamb to Zaman and Shareeza Razak for $112,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 62 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Henry Huizinga to John Huizinga for $100,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 24 Corbin St., Village of Owego, from William and Paige Gates to Austin & Sydney Farrell for $140,000.

On Dec. 17, 2021, property located at 510 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Chad and Michelle Jamerson to Derek Gilbert for $155,000.

On Dec. 20, 2021, property located at Dominic Road, Town of Candor, from Paul and Gwendolyn Evenson Jr. to Kellen and Rebecca Kafka for $16,000.

On Dec. 20, 2021, property located at 22 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Jennifer Pandich As Atty. in Fact and Constance Fischer By Atty. in Fact to Matthew Goodspeed and Sarah Root for $170,212.

On Dec. 20, 2021, property located at 21 Front St., Village of Owego, from Joseph Karpel to Michelle LaRosa for $150,000.

On Dec. 20, 2021, property located at 94 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Jason and Heather Horton to Raymond Ostrander II for $109, 400.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 350 Edgecomb Hill, Town of Barton, from Robert Tanner and Shirley Mody to Thomas and Pamela Lane II for $170,000.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 65 Van Burger Rd., Town of Owego, from Albert and Stella Pittarelli to Brian and Jessica Pittarelli for $250,000.

On Dec. 21, 2021 property located at 2374 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Samuel and Naomi Hostetler to Adam Beebe for $48,360.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 100 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Harley Jester to Jeanni Midolo for $159,000.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 47 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Stephen and Mary Truesdail to John Sandhoff for $22,500.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 40 Lindloff Rd., Town of Owego, from Binghamton Auto Exchange Inc. to Nicholas Potter for $89,040.

On Dec. 21, 2021, property located at 15-17 Ross St., Village of Owego, from First Grantor: Gregory Rice to Georgia Matthei for $154,000.

On Dec. 22, 2021, property located at Howe Road, Town of Richford, from John Lisak to Joan Oldroyd for $41,000.

On Dec. 23, 2021, property located at 11 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Justin and Erin Fahrenbach to David and Stephanie Dubrava for $215,000.

On Dec. 23, 2021, property located at 174 Brainard St., Town of Owego, from Gary Bradley to Zachary Stephens for $170,000.

ON Dec. 23, 2021, property located at 1712 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael Burnham to Dawson Burnham and Christina Buinskis for $105,000.

On Dec. 27, 2021, property located at 152 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from David & Amy Lamertson to William and Michela Beach for $220,000.

On Dec. 27, 2021, property located at 1575 Carmichael Rd., Town of Owego, from Stacy Brace to Deborah Ashmore and Peter Matuskevitch for $220,000.

On Dec. 27, 2021, property located at 31 Main St., Village of Candor, from Marjorie Quick to Keith Quick for $40,000.

On Dec. 27, 2021, property located at 385 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer from Jebb Greene to Mark McKane for $125,000.

On Dec. 27, 2021, property located at 97 Glen Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Kenneth Miller to Gregory and Eric Martin for $160,000.

On Dec. 28, 2021, property located at 885 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Alice Porter to Scott and Melissa Matthews for $125,000.

On Dec. 28, 2021, property located at 3440 W. River Rd., Nichols, from Dale and Phyllis Kester to Richard and Stacey Broadstreet for $75,000.

On Dec. 28 2021, property located at 647 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Jeffrey McLaughlin Jr. to Casey and Virginia Smith for $175,000.

On Dec. 28, 2021, property located at 1060 State Route 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Norma DeForest to Adam and Makayla Stewart for $167,900.