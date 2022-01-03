Pennsylvania Department of Health to host free vaccination pop-up sites

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Bradford County.

The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania. The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, and is staffed with nursing professionals.

The truck is returning for the second time, having given 302 vaccines across the county between Dec. 17 and 18.

The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 and will have a supply of Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID vaccines, along with stock of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The truck will have both adult and child doses as well as booster doses and primary first dose vaccines and second dose shots for those patients who received the first Pfizer dose on Dec. 17 and 18. The truck will also have a supply of flu vaccines.

Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation. The HERO truck requires no pre-registration, and walk-ins are not only recommended, but encouraged. The clinics require no proof of identification, and are free to all.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the truck will visit the Rome Township Community Building, located at 28083 State Route 187 in Rome, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; the Rome Township Community Building located at 28083 State Route 187 in Rome, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and at the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, located at 24 Second Street in Wyalusing from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the truck will visit the Columbia Township Building / Bradley Hall, located at 3290 Watkins Hill Rd. in Columbia Crossroads from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building, located at 940 Springbrook Dr. in Canton, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

As of Dec. 22, 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Bradford County as the 63rd lowest vaccinated county in the state ahead of only Juniata, Potter, Bedford, Fulton, and Philadelphia counties. The state currently has more than 4,550 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Bradford County is currently seeing a 14-day positivity rate of 15.8%, and saw 43 new cases on Dec. 21.

For more information about the clinics, contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.