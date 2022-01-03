Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 20, 2021 through Dec. 26, 2021 there were 57 calls for service, 12 traffic tickets issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to self. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 15 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female overdosing on medication. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Neira N Jones, age 24 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs (D – Felony) following a Traffic Stop of erratic driver. Jones was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Scott A Mertz, age 53 of Millterton, Pa., was was arrested for Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Operate Motor Vehicle by Unlicensed Driver (Violation), and Speeding 106 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone (Violation) following an investigation of a Hit and Run driver on State Route 17 Eastbound. Mertz was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Additionally, Mertz was investigated by Chemung County New York State Police for a Hit and Run accident and by Owego State Police for Hit and Run Accident, Speeding, and Fleeing Law Enforcement Officers. Mertz was issued numerous Traffic Citations by the New York State Police.

Andrew D Mills, age 33 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failed to use Headlights with Windshield Wipers (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Mills was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.