Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation awards grants

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) recently announced its 2021 annual grant donation for projects to aid local senior citizens. Grants of $51,000 were recently awarded to non-profit organizations that serve older adults living in Tioga County, N.Y.

The mission of TCSCF, since 1982, has been to help groups and organizations provide services that improve the lives of local seniors. With this year’s donation, the Foundation has awarded over 2.2 million dollars to local non-profits.

To favor increased investment in long-lasting projects this year, and because of limited investment account funding available, the grant committee was unable to fulfill many of the worthy requests. However, TCSCF President Ralph Kelsey and the volunteer directors are pleased to name the following recipients of the $51,000 in the 2021 competitive grant process.

Four libraries in the county received funds for large print books and books on CD/DVD; Candor Emergency Squad received funds to purchase a Zoll Heart Monitor for emergency calls; Candor Historical Society received money for an indoor, accessible restroom; Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach was awarded for emergency assistance for the elderly; Coburn Free Library received money for an accessible entrance and bathroom project (project complete); Project Neighbor of Newark Valley received funds for personal care items and cleaning supplies for needy seniors; the Tioga County Health Department received funds to provide needy senior citizen pet owners with items not covered by other funding, and to promote safety and cleanliness; the Tioga County Open Door Mission received funds for emergency assistance for elderly; Tioga County Rural Ministry received funds for emergency assistance for the elderly; Town of Berkshire’s Recreation Department was awarded funds for development of the northern loop of the walking trail at Berkshire Creekside Park; the Town of Richford received funds for the purchase of an accessible picnic table for the park; and the Village of Nichols was awarded money to pave the unfinished, shady portion of the walking trail at Kirby Park.

The Senior Citizens Foundation seeks contributions, memorials and bequests that will help ensure the investment account will be able to continue funding senior projects forever. Make your tax-exempt donation to ensure the Foundation continues its mission at www.tcseniorfoundation.com.

Nonprofit administrators are invited to complete a grant request application at the website or get an application from TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Applications for next year must be received by June 1, 2022. Awards will be announced in September 2022.