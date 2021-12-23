OA Boosters to host Mary Poppins VIP Raffle

The OA Music Boosters recently announced they are hosting a VIP Raffle for the Musical Mary Poppins, an OA production planned for Feb. 11, 12 and 13.

Prizes include a $30 gift certificate to Original Italian Pizza, located at 25 Lake St. in Owego; four reserved seats to the show of your choice, with empty seats in front of you; VIP reserved parking spot for the show; an autographed playbill; four candy grams to send to cast or crew members; and a $5 concession voucher for the show. That’s over $70 in prizes.

Two winners will be drawn on Feb. 3. Visit oamusicboosters.org to enter.

The proceeds of this OA Music Booster fundraiser benefit the OA music students.