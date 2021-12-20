Winter mask mandates met with some resistance

The mandate imposed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul that masks would be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement went into effect on Monday, Dec. 13.

This action to address the winter surge comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide, according to the governor, and to be in alignment with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission. Currently, Tioga County remains an area with high transmission.

The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff, according to the governor, and the measure is effective until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions.

“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Governor Hochul stated in a prepared release, adding, “The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”

The governor also wrote in her release that since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase, gaining 2% from Thanksgiving weekend to now, the uptick is not fast enough to completely curb the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage.

With the recommendation from the governor’s office, and a determination by the State’s Health Commissioner that solidified the governor’s imposed requirement, area businesses and residents are masking back up; but not all of them. Although the governor stated that a violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, and that local health departments are being asked to enforce these requirements, many of the state’s lawmakers, to include those in Tioga County, are not going to serve as mask enforcers.

In a response from Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, to questions fielded by an area resident, she stated that the county does not support the mandate, and will not enforce it; they do, however, strongly recommend wearing masks in county buildings, but will not confront anyone.

Tioga County is just one of many counties that has said they will not enforce a mask mandate, and joins Upstate counties like Saratoga and Niagara, and even several downstate counties like Rockland and Dutchess.

On Dec. 13, Tioga County’s Libertarian Party also called for nullification of the governor’s mask mandate, and requested that lawmakers, locally, not enforce it.

In a statement the party’s chair, Theresa Gosart, stated, “This mandate forces all indoor businesses and organizations to choose between scrutinizing each patron’s health records or face legal and financial penalties. This puts undue hardship on businesses during their busiest season in which many rely on financially throughout the year.”

She further wrote, “This mandate will further exacerbate the staffing shortage that previous mandates have caused. Both masks and current COVID vaccinations are in a time period of heavy debate in regards to safety and effectiveness. Governments should have no authority to force third parties to implement public health trends. Businesses, customers, organizations, and individuals need to make autonomous decisions regarding their health and business choices without threat.”

Lawmakers in Tioga County feel that the economy has suffered enough, and will trust area businesses to operate in a fashion that protects its patrons, as well as their staff and business.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey did caution, however, that the ABC Board might step in if someone were to report a violation regarding an establishment with an alcohol license, and that would be out of the county’s control.

In the meantime, Tioga County’s Public Heath Department, which is already working full-time with few resources, is continuing to hold vaccination clinics, track COVID cases, and provide case management for area residents.

To learn more about Public Health in Tioga County and to find COVID resources, visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.