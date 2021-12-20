Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 6, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2021 there were 74 calls for service, five traffic tickets issued, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements and actions. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Male, age 33 of Vestal, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male Overdosing on Heroin in the M&T Parking Lot. Owego Police Officers administered Narcan and he was transported to Binghamton General Hospital by Owego EMS. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Christopher J Anthony, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Harassment at a residence on North Avenue. Anthony was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

John H Darrah II, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), following a Traffic Stop. Darrah was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Megan R Bishop, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Bishop was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

John J Bair, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony) following a Disturbance on Spencer Avenue. Bair was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Schumacher of Town of Owego Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

A Male, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements and actions. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Nick J Puryea, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Puryea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Dec. 7, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Owego Police Officers witnessed a Suspicious Vehicle driving erratically in the North Side of the Village of Owego. After a brief investigation it was discovered that the Operator of the vehicle was a Missing Elderly Adult from Town of Vestal. The 86-year-old male was re-united with his family.