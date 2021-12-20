Successful holiday drive benefits area residents in need

The Owego Fire Department and Emergency Squad Members held a food drive on Dec. 11 at Croton Hose Station #3 in The Flats in Owego, and with an additional collection point at the Mobil station located at 105 Southside Dr. in Owego.

The drive, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations, collected over 800 pounds of food, $4,000 in cash, and a car full of clothing to benefit those in need in the community, and distributed through Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest Ministry in Owego.

Co-chairs for the event, Judy Hartman and Tom Kelly, stated, “The Owego Fire Department and EMS are grateful to the community for their support of this event.”