Successful holiday drive benefits area residents in need

The Owego Fire Department and Emergency Squad Members held a food drive on Dec. 11 at Croton Hose Station #3 in The Flats in Owego, and with an additional collection point at the Mobil station located at 105 Southside Dr. in Owego.
The group of volunteers that helped out with the Dec. 11 food drive gathered for a group photo at Croton Hose Station #3 in The Flats. Pictured, from left, are Fran VanHousen, Christina VanWagenen, Tom Donovan (aka “Tommy D”), Judy Hartman, Sandy Weeks, Rachel Hartman, Tom Donovan III, Bill O’Connell, Ken “Taz” Howard, Sonya Bement, and John Loftus. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
The drive, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations, collected over 800 pounds of food, $4,000 in cash, and a car full of clothing to benefit those in need in the community, and distributed through Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest Ministry in Owego.
Sister Mary O’Brien, of Tioga County Rural Ministry, helps bring in donated boxes of goods at Croton Hose Station #3 on Dec. 11, and during a food drive to benefit area residents. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
Co-chairs for the event, Judy Hartman and Tom Kelly, stated, “The Owego Fire Department and EMS are grateful to the community for their support of this event.”
Sandy Weeks collects donations from Dale Williams on Dec. 11, and during a food drive to benefit area residents. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
andy Weeks fills the boot on Dec. 11, and during a food drive to benefit area residents. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
Volunteers collect donations on Dec. 11 at Croton Hose Station #3 in The Flats, and as Santa looks on. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
Pictured are volunteers Judy Hartman, Dick Franz, and Rachel Hartman as they continue to collect and sort donated items during the Dec. 11 food drive held at Croton Hose #3 in The Flats, and at Mobil on Southside Drive. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
Volunteers Judy Hartman, Dick Franz, and Rachel Hartman sort boxes of food donations. (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
Sister Mary from Tioga County Rural Ministry and Santa himself joined with other volunteers on Dec. 11 at Croton Hose Station #3 in The Flats for their annual food drive. Pictured, from left, are Earl Hartman, Sister Mary O’Brien, Ken “Taz” Howard, Judy Hartman, Rachel Hartman, Sandy Weeks, Dick Franz, and Santa (aka Lou Striley). (Photo provided by Judy Hartman)
