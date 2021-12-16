Wreaths Across America Day is December 18

It is our favorite time of year. Wreath season! Countdown is seven days to National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18. Your balsam wreath will honor veterans in Tioga County, The Valley, and Bradford and Susquehanna County cemeteries. Fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and a living tribute renewed annually. This tradition is a living memorial to veterans and their families.

Volunteers who place the wreaths will ensure every name is spoken aloud, a thank you for their service and sacrifice, and a reflection on that person and their life.

The local objective continues, that every service member laid to rest is remembered. This solemn and moving moment is one of the most important aspects of wreath day.

Before Christmas, REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH about those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms and for the families they left behind.

Honor an American hero by buying a wreath for placement at a Tioga County Fallen Hero’s grave.

Take the lead in your church congregation or business or civic organization. Select a cemetery of your choice. Post a wreath at its entrance honoring all veterans buried inside.

Most families of veterans will find a way to get a wreath on their veteran’s headstone. But some veterans no longer have families here. If you know of one, get a wreath and place it at the grave.

If you take a child with you to the cemetery, do so with gratitude for those who were willing to serve and sacrifice for our country, and explain why we call America home of the free – because of the brave.

Wreaths Across America is a big volunteer program. It’s 30 years old. Owego’s is 14.

In Arlington National Cemetery, all 267,000 veteran graves get wreaths. Volunteers place over 2.4M wreaths in 2,500 cemeteries across the U.S. at sea, and overseas at some American cemeteries for the fallen.

The mission is to have wreaths on the graves of all Tioga County Fallen Heroes and as many veterans as possible.

On National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon, there will be a brief wreath ceremony at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial. The Honor Guard of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1371 will post the colors, and Honor Guard and Deacon Michael Donovan of St. Patrick’s and Blessed Trinity will offer a prayer and bless the wreaths. Adjutant Ben Gardiner and the 137th Voluntary Infantry will post a wreath at the Tioga County Civil War Union Memorial and fire a musket salute.

Local contact is Glenn A. Warner Veterans of Foreign Post 1371 Memorial Chairman Jim Raftis via email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com.