Gallery Forty-One announces their December Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One announces their December Member of the MonthPictured is artwork created by Janet Bunnell, December’s Member of the Month at Gallery Forty-One in Owego. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 16, 2021

Gallery Forty-One welcomes back Janet Bunnell after an absence of several years. Janet has enjoyed expressing herself creatively in collage art.  

Bunnell’s inspiration comes from boxes of old magazines and vintage books that she has accumulated over the years, much of it coming from Riverow Book Shop in Owego.

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that her dabbling turned into full-blown obsession.  With her walls overflowing and stores reopening, she decided to rejoin Gallery Forty-One and share her unique designs.  

Her style runs the gamut from sweet and innocent nature scenes to futuristic abstract works. There is a story behind every collage and each one is as unique as the person who buys it. Originals and prints are available framed or ready to be framed in a variety of sizes.

Come by and reacquaint yourself with Janet’s fanciful collages and special holiday cards, or explore her imaginative creations for the first time. 

December Gallery hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note they will be closed Dec. 25-27, and on Dec. 31. 

Gallery 41 is located on Lake Street in downtown Owego.

