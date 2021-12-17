Owego EMS recipient of two grants from the MFTF

Owego EMS, Inc. recently announced an award of two grants from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

The first grant allowed Owego EMS to purchase a power lift stretcher, as well as perform upgrades to the other two ambulance stretchers.

The power lift stretcher, according to EMS representatives, assists providers and drivers in lifting the stretcher into the ambulance, ensuring safety for both the patient and the crew.

The second grant allowed Owego EMS to purchase an oxygen tank holder for large cylinder tanks. The purchase of the holder allows for securely storing the oxygen tanks at the station.

This grant also allowed for the purchase of batteries that will be compatible with the power lift stretcher.

To learn more about the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, visit https://mftf.net.