Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2021, property located at 122 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, from Raymond Ostrander III to Jason and Heather Horton for $232,000.

On Dec. 3, 2021, property located at 220 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Town of Owego, from Collin and Natasha Vestel to Crystal and Brian Coyne for $245,000.

On Dec. 3, 2021, property located at 2150 St. Rte. 17C S., Town of Owego, from End of Poverty Now Inc. to Owego Holdings LLC for $13,000.

On Dec. 3, 2021, property located at 11 Williams St., Town of Owego, from Richard and Dianne Robinson to Nahid Ahmed and Nanna Mohammad for $42,000.

On Dec. 3, 2021, property located at 27 E. Tioga St., Village of Spencer, from Mark and Amy Bishop to Stacey Davenport and Dorothy Kimmerle for $269,000.

On Dec. 3, 2021, property located at 2 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from Zachary and Jade Tarnowski to Marilyn Stack for $179,000.

On Dec. 5, 2021, property located at 2758 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Peter Ortu to Nicholas Holt and Morgann Westcott for $145,750.

On Dec. 6, 2021, property located at 636 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from BTSB Properties LLC to Douglas Van Allen for $28,000.

On Dec. 6, 2021, property located at 58 Willseyville Square Rd., Town of Candor, from Maria Askew to Michael and Ann Benjamin for $125,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 6 River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Christine Austin As Atty. In Fact, Philip Austin By Atty. In Fact to George Sr., George Jr. and Mark Hoffmier for $150,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at Gay Hill Road, Town f Spencer, from Joseph and Delores Lane to David, Sandra and Brandon Benjamin for $3,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 25 Church St., Town of Barton, from Harold and Rebecca Corby III to Kristopher Atchison for $10,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 940 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Friendship Lodge #153 Free and Accepted Masons to Alan Bell for $120,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 695 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Earl and Phyllis Jackson Jr. to Douglas and Chelsi Jacoski for $225,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 320 Owl Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from County of Tioga to TPR Realty for $24,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, property located at 174 Copper Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from County of Tioga to TPR Realty for $2,500.

On Dec. 9, 2021, property located at 290 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Steven and Michelle Chaffee to Christopher and Kelly Lockwood for $185,000.

On Dec. 9, 2021, property located at 3150 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Lindsey Rich to Nathan Kennedy for $271,000.

On Dec. 9, 2021, property located at 95 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Jeffrey Loeffler to Daniel Hakes for $120,000.