Valu Home Centers to open new location in Bath, New York

Valu Home Centers, Inc., a privately held home improvement retail chain, recently announced a new location in Bath, N.Y. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y. the Bath location will be Valu’s 36th store. In a move that signals growth for the 54-year-old retailer, the new location will open in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are thrilled to join the Bath community,” said Michael Ervolina, Jr., president and CEO of Valu.

He added, “Valu was built on outstanding customer service, quality products, and a dedication to our customers. We look forward to continuing that commitment in our new Bath location.”

The store, which will open in the former Salvation Army Donation Center on W. Washington Street in Bath, will carry a similar product selection to Valu’s other locations, such as Owego.

“We love communities like Bath because they are filled with hard working do-it-yourselfers who know the importance of taking excellent care of their homes,” said Ervolina,” adding, “Valu has the right products at the right prices to help them do just that.”

While an official date for opening has not been set, Ervolina said that work would begin on the location immediately.

“Our goal is to be ready for the late spring season,” said Ervolina.

Founded in 1968 in Buffalo, N.Y. by the Arena, Ervolina and Amico families, Valu is a family owned and operated home improvement chain. Visit valuhomecenters.com to learn more.