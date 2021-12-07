Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 22, 2021 through Nov. 28, 2021 there were 67 calls for service, 20 traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A male, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Dulcie L Karpensky, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation), following a Domestic Incident. Karpensky was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Lawrence K Ormsby, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a Disturbance. Ormsby was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

Robert A Skope, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a complaint to check on his welfare. Skope was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert A Skope was also arrested for Tampering with a Witness in the Third Degree (Felony), and Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance. Skope was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Danielle James, age 36 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation), Obstructed View (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. James was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Christopher C Davis, age 25 of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Speeding (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Davis was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Louis P Sophie, age 41 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Use Headlights with Windshield Wipers (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Sophie was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Sheena M Cannavino, age 23 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance. Cannavino was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Pamela N Pellett, age 27 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance. Pellett was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jonathon M Armstrong, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Theft from an apartment building. Armstrong was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

James P Yost Jr., age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following a Traffic Stop. Yost was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A female, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making statements that she would hurt others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A female, age 12 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Noah Z Stauder, age 17 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Tinted Windows (Violation), and Loud Exhaust (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Stauder was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.