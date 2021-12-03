Katie Vaz Book signing at Riverow Bookshop set for December 3 

Katie Vaz, beloved illustrator, author and graphic designer, will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. to sign copies of her latest book, Life With Plants: A Coloring Book.

This book is a companion to Vaz’ recently illustrated memoir, My Life With Plants, which tells her life story through the plants and flowers that have played roles in her life.

Vaz, originally from Candor and now in the Binghamton area, has authored several books and also designs a line of greeting cards. All are available at Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St. in Owego.

For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit the bookshop on Facebook.