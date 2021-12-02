‘Still Standing’ exhibit opens December 3 at the arts council in Owego

Tina Bradley Ackley’s solo exhibition, Still Standing, will open on Friday, Dec. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Bradley Ackley repeated a quote by Rumi, stating, “Turning towards something you love saves you.”

“Rumi had it right,” Ackley said, adding, “I cannot imagine living without creating. Creating beauty is the biggest part of Who I Am. It is therapy for healing the wounds of life. The comfort, joy and bliss I feel splashing color onto canvas using my ‘magic wands’ cannot be measured. Creating beauty has saved me.”

The exhibition will open during Owego’ First Friday and Lights on the River celebration in downtown Owego, but there will be no formal reception.

Since they have a small space, the arts council has advised that all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night. After opening night, Still Standing will be on display at the TAC from Dec. 3 – 23, and will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Bradley Ackley and her work, visit www.tinabradleyackley.com.

The December exhibition is sponsored by an arts council patron, Leonine Productions, LLC out of Waverly.