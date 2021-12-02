Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk earns medals at State Level Dive Meet

Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk was among the top 20 medal winners at the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships, held Nov. 19 at Ithaca College.

Katchuk finished 17th out of a qualified field of 44 top divers from around the state, and with an 11 dive score of 433.50.

“It was an exciting meet and one of the tightest in recent history with 6th and 19th place divers all within 30 points of each other, and people changing places with each round,” stated Roger Katchuk, coach and dad.

First place was neck and neck and went to Anna Flanders of Albany High School with a 509.70, followed by Victoria Wang from Manhasset with a 507.70. Katchuk finished the season undefeated in six dive dual meets, was the Jack Mathers and Owego Invitational 11 dive champion, and set pool records at Maine Endwell and Susquehanna Valley Schools.