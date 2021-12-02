AhmariStrong benefit planned for December 12

July 29, 2020 is a date that Nicole Morris will never forget. It is the date that her son, Ahmari, and who will soon celebrate his third birthday, was diagnosed with stage 3, high-risk Neuroblastoma.

Nicole, a long-time Tioga County resident, graduated from Tioga Center High School. She now lives in Johnson City, N.Y.

A benefit will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego, N.Y. Money received will be used for travel expenses, out-of-pocket medical costs, and other care-related expenses.

According to the Mayo Clinic at mayoclinic.org, Neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. The term neuro relates to nerves or the nervous system, while blastoma refers to cancer that starts in immature or developing cells. Neuroblastoma typically affects children age five or younger, and is often found in and around the adrenal glands but can also develop in other areas like the abdomen, chest or neck, and near the spine.

Ahmari’s journey began when a tumor the size of a small football was found on his right adrenal gland, and near his kidney and some surrounding lymph nodes. In those beginning weeks, Ahmari completed six rounds of induction chemotherapy at a Syracuse hospital.

Nicole remarked, “Ahmari has endured more than most people in their lifetime.”

Then, in October 2020, Ahmari underwent a six-hour resection surgery where the surgeon removed up to 95 percent of the tumor, and also had to remove his right kidney and adrenal gland.

Fast forward to April of 2021, and following radiation treatment, Nicole and Ahmari traveled to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City where the next step focused on immunotherapy. The treatment plan included five cycles, with follow-up scans and tests to track any evidence of disease.

By the fourth cycle, however, Nicole sensed a concern when Ahmari came to her saying he had a “boo-boo in his belly.” Following a mother’s intuition, she insisted that more tests be done. A CT of both Ahmari’s chest and abdomen on Oct. 18, 2021 showed that the cancer aggressively reappeared.

Ahmari has since returned to Syracuse for treatment.

Nicole remarked, “Ahmari has a resilience that is amazing; however, what the days ahead will bring are unknown,” and added, “We have a very long road ahead of us.”

Nicole also describes her son this way, “He touches everyone’s heart in one way or another, and he is my hero.”

Recently Nicole suffered the loss of her fiance’, Aron Malloy, Ahmari’s father. Aron had been dealing with serious heart issues at the same time his son was hospitalized, and had a goal of getting on a transplant list.

At one point the father-son duo was hospitalized at two separate New York City medical facilities. They kept in touch with each other via FaceTime.

Aron had survived intense surgery and a coma period; however he suffered a stroke coupled with pneumonia and a severe infection. Aron passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, just shy of his 40th birthday.

Nicole asks for prayers as Ahmari’s journey continues.

The benefit features a spaghetti dinner. Tickets for adults are $12, and children under 12 years of age are $6.

A Chinese Auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, various gift baskets and #AhmariStrong t-shirts, along with various other items, will be available to purchase. Tickets will be $5 for six tickets, or inquire about an arm’s-length set of tickets.

Guests can take a chance on larger items, such as local craftsman-built wooden shelves and other home décor. Tickets will be $5 each. More items will continue to be added.

For information, find the event page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/events/453874466069575/?ref=newsfeed.

If you are unable to attend the benefit, monetary donations can also be delivered to any M&T Bank branch. An account in the name of Nicole Morris, on behalf of Ahmari, has been established.

Another option for donations is a GoFundMe account located at https://gofund.me/0ad60157.

Questions about the benefit can also be directed to Patricia Zorn at (607) 687-4781 or Nicole Morris at (607) 677-5046.