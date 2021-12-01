Readers’ Column for the week of November 28, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Could not agree more about staffing in the Village of Newark Valley. Most of our budget goes to payroll and benefits. The board and mayor do need to take a hard look at how we conduct all of our business with an emphasis on saving our tax dollars. While I’m on the subject of the village, how about taking down the barbecue grills that have seen better days at the Trout Ponds? Someone could get hurt or cause a fire, and the mayor and board members need to take a stroll around the building where the garbage truck is stored. It’s in dire need of some upkeep!

~

For all of you that don’t like reading this column; here is some advice, don’t read it! Happy Thanksgiving!

~

What do you think about a person who would knock an old lady on her butt and steal her purse? Oh, about the same thing I’d think about a tenant stealing money from a one-legged veteran.

~

Where in the hell are landlord rights? Sure, squatters have got their rights; just move right in, don’t pay a thing, enjoy the place and then give you a great big grin. Where are my rights?

~

If you want pure honey, Berkshire Howland’s has it and it’s made on location. Agway carries it, Hollenbeck’s in Newark Valley carries it, and it’s local.

~

For those people that are so concerned about prices going up, it’s called inflation. But the best solution for inflation is to stop buying all this stuff at those prices and then when they have more products on the market that they can’t sell, the prices will come down.

~

Is there anyone reading this column who wants to get their cat spayed / neutered but doesn’t have the money to do so and lives in Tioga County, N.Y.? I am considering starting an organization to help people pay for the spaying or neutering of cats in Tioga County.

~

Why is Alec Baldwin still freely walking the streets of America? He should be locked up. He’s a cold-blooded murderer. He picked up a gun and shot somebody who had nothing to do with the scene of the movie they were shooting. He should be locked up! Alec is going to buy his way out of this one? If you have money you can buy your way out of killing people? Lock Alec up!

~

Thanks for the heads up regarding the latest phone scam. I myself no longer answer my phone unless the caller ID comes up with a name and number I recognize. I let all others go to voicemail. If the voicemail claims to be from someone legitimate, I call the number that I have on record for them to confirm. I realize some folks do not have caller ID or voicemail, so being informed of this never ending stream of nonsense is great.

~

Want to understand supply and demand? Go to an auction. The price for an item keeps going up until there is only one buyer. Lower the price and you don’t have enough items to fulfill the demand. Raise the price and there is now no buyer. Voila! It works for gasoline too – just on a much bigger scale.

~

In New York State you can steal a loaf of bread, assault the storeowner and steal his car, but you won’t go to jail or see a judge. You will be processed and released on an appearance ticket. You are then free to commit another crime. This is thanks to bail reform signed by the former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Thank you Democrats.

~

North Avenue and Main Street (west of it) are state highways, not village streets. There is nothing the village can do about the situation.

~

Our family has chewed on locally produced honeycomb for allergy relief for years. That and other local honey products are right at Agway.

~

Hi! Does anyone have any idea for where I can take very gently used clothing, sheets, tablecloths, etc., so that those who could use them can just take them without a charge? I was leaving items at the Share Table in front of the little church by Citgo, but it is only for food donations now. Thanks, and I appreciate any suggestions on this.

~

Just wondering, how can you claim to be pro-life when you are against masking and getting vaccinated? #CatholicsWithAConscience

National Political Viewpoints

Per Tucker Carlson, “America, never has a better country been run by worse people.”

~

All you Biden voters, you can now see and hear what we all are dealing with. Maybe us Trumpsters, as you call us, are smarter than you think.

~

I find it very hard to believe 40% of the people approve of Biden.

~

I just saw the results of that kangaroo court in Wisconsin. How in the world did they find that Rittenhouse not guilty? He killed two unarmed people. He shot them and killed them. We’re turning into a bunch of savages thanks to the republicans and Trump.

~

So, Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent of all charges. That doesn’t surprise me in the least bit. There’s no justice in this country anymore. America is a failed experiment. Justice for all? Come on!

~

All wars are terrible times. Why do politicians think this is a solution to anything except killing people?

~

To the person who wants everyone to stop talking about republicans and democrats in your paper; as long as they are in office and do what they do it will never, never stop. There will always be opinions about them, and the opinion column in The Owego Pennysaver is all about opinions!

~

I have to say I used to enjoy reading The Owego Pennysaver’s opinion column and comments. Any more it’s nothing more than a republican rag.

~

A couple of weeks ago someone was talking about the justice department prosecuting Donald Trump for the mishandling of the COVID deaths. Why don’t they prosecute Biden for the deaths that occurred in his bungling of Afghanistan? Biden doesn’t care about our people. He is only a puppet.

~

Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly. Unfortunately he could not pardon himself or other turkeys like Kamala Harris, Eric Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Chucky Schumer.

~

Welcome to vigilante land where a seriously injured man on the ground is deemed more dangerous than the man carrying an assault rifle and indiscriminately shooting and killing.

~

Biden is planning on tapping our strategic oil reserve, which should be used for a true emergency like war or an attack on our fineries. Wise up Joe and finish the U.S. pipeline and increase U.S. production of oil, which left us energy independent under President Trump.

~

Monday on Fox News Jeannine Pirro, of all people, had the highest regard and praise for Kyle Rittenhouse. I wonder if Pirro had a son that got killed if she would use so much praise. Also, the GOP wants to give him a job. I don’t understand.

~

By now I hope, regardless of party affiliation, we can all agree that Biden’s policy of simply undoing the good things Trump had done is failing miserably. When Trump was president we were energy independent, we controlled our own fate, and OPEC had no control over us. Biden has begged OPEC to produce more oil. Now BIDEN says he will release some of the Nation’s Strategic oil reserves to help lower gas prices. Now Biden wants to use this to lower or keep gas prices stable. The whole oil and gas price increase is 100% due to his failed policies.

~

Did you see that all border patrol agents must be vaccinated or lose their jobs, yet illegal immigrants are allowed in our control without being tested or vaccinated? Have you noticed that the democrats and their social media are attacking Trump more recently? They know their policies are complete failures, so they cover it up and take attention away from their failures by attacking Trump again. It is ridiculous that our country has to go through the failed policies of Biden for at least two more years. Biden and his puppet handlers have made such a mess in such a short period of time.

~

President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22. Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date. The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status. Nearly two million illegal immigrants who have crossed from Mexico since January 2020 and have been dispersed throughout all of the United States are not required to be vaccinated or undergo COVID testing. Could it be that the numbers are used to justify over-regulation of businesses, public education, etc., and are still in place and embraced mainly in only blue states? Hello New York.

~

This week’s nonsense; New York bail reform is why the Wisconsin SUV driver was out of jail. Amazing.

~

Biden spokesperson J. Psaki says inflation is good. If you believe her, the -45 Club wants you. Membership is strictly limited to dolts, dullards, dimwits, dunderheads, dingbats, and cretins with an I.Q. of 45 or less. Inflation hurts the least fortunate the most, cripples the middle class, and robs Senior Citizens savings and pensions. It is government-designed theft. It is how you finance corrupt deficit Federal spending. It is how you force those who saved for retirement to be dependent on SS (government handouts). Learn economics and history. Biden’s puppet masters and socialism make everyone poorer.

~

Liberals don’t go to Biden’s speeches because they know they can watch on TV and don’t feel the need to bask in the glory of his physical presence, unlike other groups.

~

I am marveling at the thought process of those who are blaming Biden for the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time blasting him about the vaccine mandate and refusing to comply with the mitigation requirements.